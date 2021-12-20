Wisconsin first state to screen newborns for rare immune disorder

Many Americans are familiar with SCID from the 1976 film, “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble,” starring John Travolta, who played a child with the disease based on two real patients.

On Jan. 1, 2008, Wisconsin started a pilot project to test babies for the disorder, using funding from Children’s Wisconsin hospital and the New York-based Jeffrey Modell Foundation, named after a boy who died from a related condition at 15.

New molecular technology presented an opportunity for testing, and stem cell transplants were shown to be beneficial, said Dr. Mei Baker, co-director of newborn screening at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.

“With the ... transplant, it’s the first disorder where we ever can use the word ‘cure,’” Baker said.

The state, which has more than 60,000 births a year, has found 19 cases of SCID in babies since 2008.

Claire Hood’s transplant helped, but she had to live in isolation until she was nearly 3 because it took a long time for her transplanted T cells to grow. She didn’t leave home except for doctor visits, and visitors were limited to her grandparents when they weren’t sick.