Sun Prairie woman has lost 26 of her Navajo relatives to COVID-19

Schumacher left the reservation when she was 21 and in 1989 met her husband when the two worked at a lodge in the Grand Canyon. She was a cashier in the cafeteria; he was a front desk clerk who came through her line sometimes. Now he’s an accountant at a law firm in Downtown Madison after a 22-year career at Pepsi.

They moved to Sun Prairie, where he grew up, in 1994, when the oldest of their two daughters was 2 months old.

After her younger sister died of a drug overdose, she took in her sister’s four children, and they became an eight-member family. “It was a big adjustment for them, but we made it work,” she said. “In the Navajo culture, family is very important and we are very close-knit.”

Schumacher said most of her relatives who have died lived in northeastern Arizona, but an aunt, whom she considered a second mother, died in an assisted-living home in Blanding, Utah. An uncle who died lived on the border of Arizona and Utah in Monument Valley.

Most of her family members who succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 20 months died in hospitals that were six or more hours away from home: in Phoenix, Cottonwood and Flagstaff, Arizona, and in Farmington, Albuquerque and Gallup, New Mexico, she said.