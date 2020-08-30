Madison nurses start company to provide online COVID-19 screening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women line a hallway at the Salvation Army as a computer tablet rests on a stand atop a pole near the check-in desk.

The equipment resembles a skeletal robot, but the human face of nurse Bre Loughlin appears on the screen. It’s 4 p.m., time to screen 40 or so women for COVID-19 before they sign in for the night at the homeless shelter on East Washington Avenue.

Loughlin asks the women, one by one, if they have a long list of symptoms, including cough, fever and a loss of taste or smell. She reminds them to stay 6 feet away from each other. If their face masks slip down, she says, they should adjust them from the side straps to avoid contamination.

“Anytime you touch something, you need to rub the hand sanitizer in and let it dry for 10 seconds,” Loughlin says. “Even better is when you can wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.”

Loughlin is CEO of Nurse Disrupted, a company she started in April with president Tracy Zvenyach. They and other nurses have been providing online COVID-19 screening at Porchlight’s homeless shelter for men since late March and at the Salvation Army women’s shelter since May.