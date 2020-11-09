Inside UW Hospital's growing COVID-19 unit, patient fates are uncertain

Monitors beep and intravenous poles line the hallway on an eight-bed wing in UW Hospital’s ever-expanding COVID-19 unit.

Tubes deliver high-powered oxygen to patients who can barely breathe, many of whom were healthy just days ago. Before entering the rooms, nurses don gowns, gloves and hood-like respirators. No patient visitors are allowed.

Until recently, the hospital had four wings for coronavirus patients. To meet growing demand, it added another wing. Late last month, it designated another. Even that wasn’t enough, so a seventh wing opened Friday.

As of Friday, 57 COVID-19 patients were at the hospital, including 16 in intensive care, quadruple the volume from six weeks earlier. If Wisconsin’s coronavirus surge doesn’t turn around, the hospital may soon have to place infected patients in pre-op waiting areas or operating rooms, said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer for UW Health.

“Every time we go to the next thing, it becomes less ideal space,” Pothof said. “I wish I had a rosy feeling that things are going to get better here shortly, but I don’t know that we have anything in place to say this gets better before it gets worse.”