CDC director: UW-Madison COVID-19 testing, outbreak turnaround model for nation

Expansion of COVID-19 testing at campuses like UW-Madison and a related drop in cases is a model for how to reduce spread of the coronavirus, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday during a visit to the university.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield joined interim UW System President Tommy Thompson in touring UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, which processes about 6,000 samples a week for the campus community and plans to double its capacity by January.

Weekly testing of students who live in dorms and of certain employees has helped the campus curb an outbreak in September, when hundreds of cases were reported and about 10% of students tested positive, officials say. This month, the daily average has been about 1%.

It appears that positive tests among students, many without symptoms, persuaded them to wear masks, avoid crowds, maintain distance from others and wash their hands, Redfield said.