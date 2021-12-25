Goat coats, methane and lots of straw: How one animal sanctuary keeps its residents warm in winter

Teaching inclusion

The quotidian lives of the animals are not the only thing the winter changes at Heartland. Over the years, the sanctuary has offered a range of clubs and therapy programs for children and adults in partnership with the animals.

The exercises can teach children not only how to care for animals, but how to look after those with special needs.

In order to learn about how ducks used their beaks, for example, one group created mud trays to feed peas and treats to the ducks. But then the group had to decide how to make those trays easy to use for some of the sanctuary’s visually impaired ducks.

“The kids came up with auditory clues, tapping on the tray,” Korz said. “They put the tray on foam pads so the ducks know this foam pad means there’s food. You’re teaching them about accessibility. You’re teaching them about inclusion.”

Yet it is the sanctuary’s therapy programs that face the biggest setbacks during winter. The brutal cold sometimes leads to canceled therapy sessions between animals and children who may have cognitive or emotional needs. Heartland’s caseloads have only grown during COVID-19 too, going from five children in therapy to more than 20, Korz said.