Natural Resources Board taking comments ahead of Monday meeting on wolf hunt

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board plans to meet Monday to discuss its next steps after a judge ordered the state to hold a wolf hunt this month.

The Natural Resources Board will not take public testimony during the online meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. Written comments can be submitted online until 11 a.m. Sunday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the endangered species list on Jan. 4, returning management authority to the lower 48 states and tribes. State law requires the DNR to allow wolf trapping and hunting from November through February if wolves are not listed as endangered.

Study: Madison overestimated carbon emissions; researchers advocate streamlined approach As cities like Madison seek to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, the study, published last week in the journal Nature, underscores the difficulties in quantifying the problem and makes a case for doing it more efficiently to free up local officials to spend more time solving the problem of global climate change.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}