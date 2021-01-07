Madison to require electric vehicle chargers in new parking lots

Starting this year, Madison developers will be required to include electric vehicle charging equipment in most new parking lots as part of a push to meet the city’s sustainability goals.

Under the ordinance adopted Tuesday by the City Council, at least 1% of parking spaces in new multifamily residential and some commercial lots are required to have EV chargers, and 10% of the spaces have to have wiring in place so that chargers can be easily installed in the future.

By 2041, at least 10% of spaces must have chargers and 50% must be wired.

The requirements will also apply to existing parking lots when at least 10,000 square feet are repaved.

The ordinance applies to residential parking lots with at least six spaces and to schools, hotels, hospitals, office buildings and other public and private lots where people park for more than six hours at a time. It does not apply to restaurants, retail and service businesses or to warehouses and factories.

The ordinance also amended the city’s zoning code to allow for stand-alone commercial charging stations in most non-residential zoning districts.