Madison mayor pledges better communication on PFAS, resists call for task force, health study

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has pledged to improve the city’s communications about toxic “forever chemicals” but is resisting calls to establish a task force and study the health impacts.

The mayor outlined her position in a letter last week to the Sustainable Madison Commission, which had called on the city to take action to protect residents from PFAS compounds that have contaminated soil and water around the airport.

It’s been almost three years since the Department of Natural Resources ordered the city, Dane County and National Guard to clean up PFAS contamination at the airport where firefighters trained for decades using fluorinated foams.

That cleanup has not begun, though the National Guard says it has received authorization from the Department of Defense to move forward with an investigation through the federal Superfund, a process that could take 13 years or more.

Meanwhile the chemicals, which have been linked to cancer and reproductive disorders among other health issues, have made their way into groundwater, leading the city to close one of its wells, and into Starkweather Creek and Lake Monona, where health officials have warned anglers to limit consumption of fish.

