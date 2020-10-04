Federal officials want more data on contamination, cleanup for Oscar Mayer site bus barn

The FTA said it has directed the city to draft a technical memo providing “updated information on the hazardous materials testing performed on the Oscar Mayer Site and the City’s plan for remediation.”

The agency did not respond to questions about the re-evaluation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While it’s unclear whether it will result in a full environmental impact statement, Powell said the decision is a victory.

“It shows that our concerns are legitimate,” she said.

Powell said reports revealing “alarming contamination” at the site have been publicly available for years. She hopes the FTA will require the city to give a detailed account of the contamination, as well as plans for remediation and who will pay for it.

Can do, city says

Tom Lynch, the city’s director of transportation, said the city is in the best position to handle cleanup, though he contends the project does not require a full environmental impact statement.

“Funneling remediation through the city makes it transparent and publicly accountable,” Lynch said. “Oscar Mayer does have environmental concerns. We can address those environmental concerns but address them within a public arena.”