Dairy industry, environmental groups seek common ground on clean water

The last item addresses Wisconsin’s “nonpoint” agricultural pollution rules, which set minimum performance standards to control runoff from fields. Adopted in 2002, the highly-touted law was supposed to provide money and technical advice to help farmers with problem fields but has been hamstrung by budget and staffing shortages.

Today fewer than 40% of fields are covered by nutrient management plans, a baseline requirement of the law, said Matt Krueger, executive director of Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association.

That has been a contentious issue as the Department of Natural Resources works to update rules designed to address nitrate, the state’s most common groundwater contaminant. Industry groups, including the DBA and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, complained the state has focused too much on large operations while smaller farms are virtually unregulated.

“This is about bringing everybody up,” said Scott Laeser, water program director for Clean Wisconsin. “We have to recognize that all farms, from the smallest to the biggest, have a role to play in improving water quality.”

The groups said better policies can make farms more sustainable -- environmentally and economically.