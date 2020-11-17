UW-Madison's patent-licensing arm must pay at least $32 million to ex-research partner

Washington University and WARF’s medical research partnership began in the 1990s. The two agreed that two-thirds of their shared patent’s revenues would go to WARF and one-third to Washington University.

WARF then took the joint patent to Abbott Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company that launched the kidney dialysis drug known as Zemplar the same year it signed a licensing agreement with WARF.

In the late 1990s, a Washington University employee asked for a copy of the agreement WARF struck with Abbott. A WARF employee cited non-existent confidentiality provisions preventing her from sharing documents with Washington University, court records say.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When checks worth just a few hundred dollars began arriving at Washington University in the early 2000s, officials in St. Louis started pressing WARF for an explanation of the financial distribution. WARF responded by sending a valuation letter “full of misstatements, half-truths and misdirection,” judges wrote in their opinion.

Washington University only became aware of WARF’s actions because Abbott and WARF sued other drug companies making generic versions of Zemplar, records show. Since the drug launched in 1998, court records show it has generated about $6.1 billion in total sales revenue for Abbott.