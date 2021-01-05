UW-Madison chancellor signs off on removing rock seen by some as symbol of racism

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank accepted the committee’s recommendation on Monday. She told a faculty committee that she has also asked the committee to start working on a way to honor Chamberlin in the form of a new plaque somewhere else on campus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rock’s removal is not yet a done deal. Because the boulder is located on or near a Native American burial site, the Wisconsin Historical Society needs to sign off and all Native Tribes of Wisconsin need to be notified and given time to provide input.

UW-Madison planned to submit the request to the Wisconsin Historical Society on Monday, university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said. If all goes smoothly, the rock could be removed this summer.

Campus officials estimated in the fall that the cost of removal ranges from $30,000 to $75,000. McGlone said UW-Madison would tap private or gift funds, not taxpayer money, to cover the cost.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor commended the two student groups for leading the charge on the project.