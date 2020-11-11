Protests, polls, pandemic: Wisconsin National Guard members faced a busy 2020

The Guard activated Jorgensen, 31, to support the city of Madison during the August primary election. As a first-time poll worker, she called the experience “eye-opening.”

“I guess you never realize how difficult working the polls really is,” she said. “There’s so many rules and regulations involved in it.”

Even though the majority of voters mailed their ballots this year, lightening foot traffic at precincts, Jorgensen stayed busy on Election Day processing absentee ballots. Each envelope must be examined, confirmed in the poll book, assigned a number and tabulated. She estimated she handled a couple hundred ballots during her shift, which started just before 7 a.m. She worked until 10 p.m.

“There’s kind of a misconception that military go all over the place,” the lifelong Madisonian said. “As a Guard member, we’re a little different. We live in this community. We work in this community. We are happy to help in any capacity we can.”

The COVID-19 worker

Jamie Schrimpf, who joined the Guard the week after she turned 18, was among the first to be activated this spring. She was told it could last three weeks, but the activation ended up spanning about six months.