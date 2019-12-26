Music industry mogul and UW-Madison alumna Allee Willis dies at 72

Allee Willis, a UW-Madison alumna and two-time Grammy winner with notable writing credits including the “Friends” theme song, has died, according to Willis’ longtime partner. She was 72.
Willis died on Christmas Eve, her partner Prudence Fenton confirmed in an Instagram caption.
“Rest in Boogie Wonderland,” Fenton said in the caption with Willis’ photo.
A post on the songwriter’s own Instagram account of the top of a news article about her death is captioned, “We are extremely shocked and devastated to share this news.”
Willis returned to her alma mater, UW-Madison, where she earned a journalism degree, in September to talk about how the university inspired her career, according to the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Her visit was part of the class of 1969’s 50-year reunion.
In a blog-style post on her website, Willis said she had an “insanely great time” during the reunion and got to conduct the 300-piece marching band playing her songs at a Badgers football game. The band played the “Friends” song “I’ll Be There For You” during halftime for the 82,000 people in attendance.
The Wisconsin Alumni Association said in a statement Willis was “one of a kind.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Her energy was boundless,” the statement said. “We are so grateful that she shared her talents with the world.”
Willis’ songs have sold more than 60 million records, according to her website. She also worked with Earth, Wind & Fire on the songs “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” as well as “Neutron Dance” by the Pointer Sisters.
The “multi-disciplinary artist and visionary thinker” co-authored the Tony and Grammy award-winning Broadway musical “The Color Purple,” produced by Oprah Winfrey.
She won a Grammy for the soundtrack to “Beverly Hills Cop,” and was nominated for but did not win, Grammy and Tony awards for co-writing the music for “The Color Purple."
She wrote hundreds of other songs, including pieces for Ray Charles, Sister Sledge and Cyndi Lauper.
In 2018, Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She spoke briefly about women’s emergence in the music industry during her speech and a time when it was “mentally painful” that women were not getting the opportunities men were.
“We’re here, we’ve always been here, and we’re no longer the little wilting flowers we were when it comes to equality,” she said. “Wipe off the seats because here we come.”
The cause of death was a cardiac event, her publicist, Ellyn Solis, told The New York Times.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.