State superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr apologizes for racially insensitive tweet

On Wednesday morning, Nada Elmikashfi, chief of staff to state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, tweeted: “As someone who has been bullied relentlessly and called a monkey and a (N-word) for having big lips — this is just not the level of Karen I wanted to see the day after your primary win.”

The name “Karen” has become a pejorative reference to white, middle-class women who make aggressive, racially insensitive comments.

Madison School Board member Savion Castro tweeted a response to Kerr Wednesday morning saying, “This makes me profoundly sad and angry tho. Perfect example of white educators profound failures to understand the isolation, alienation, and disenfranchisement our Black & Brown students experience in our education system — public & private. Microaggressions from staff and peers.”

Kerr has since deleted her Twitter account and released a statement Wednesday morning apologizing for the tweet, which she acknowledged was insensitive.

“Yesterday I posted a tweet in response to a post that dealt with the issue of racism,” Kerr said in the statement. “While not intending the post to be interpreted as racist, the post was itself insensitive and so I shut my account down and removed the comment.”