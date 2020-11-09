UW-Madison investigating after video shows employee on motorcycle drive through group of protesters

UW-Madison is investigating after an employee was seen in a video posted on social media driving his motorcycle through a group of protesters Friday on Capitol Square, the day supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-protesters clashed on the square.
One of the counter-protesters said at least three from the group were hit, with injuries including bruising, pulled tendons and a burn from the exhaust pipe. One had his foot run over.
UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone confirmed that the motorcyclist seen in the video is Rich Yaeger, senior power plant operator at the university.
“UW-Madison is investigating this incident and will take appropriate action when the investigation is complete,” McGlone said “We won’t have further comment until the investigation is done.”
Yaeger said in a Facebook messenger conversation that he was being slandered, but would not respond when repeatedly asked which allegations against him he disputes. He declined several opportunities to provide further comment by phone, email or text, insisting instead on a face-to-face meeting with a Wisconsin State Journal reporter, which could not be accommodated for deadline reasons.
The video, which was shared by the Instagram account @bipocatwisco, shows Yaeger drive through a group of six or seven protesters with his motorcycle. He pushed past most in the group, but at least one got caught on the motorcycle as he drove by.
Stickers supporting Trump are visible on Yaeger’s motorcycle.
Andi Janeway, a protester who uses they/them pronouns, said they and at least two others were hit by Yaeger’s motorcycle. Janeway, 25, works at UW-Madison in the Community Arts Collaboratory and has been an active participant in the local Black Lives Matter protests since May 30.
“He struck me with his motorcycle,” Janeway said. “My hands got caught in one of the wires coming off the handlebar. And then he dragged me about a car length before pulling around to further harass us before he fled the scene.”
Janeway was left with a bruised right tricep, pulled tendons in their right hand and a bruised right pinky bone, and another protester had bruising and tenderness on her back after being struck, Janeway said.
Another had extensive bruising on his foot after it was run over, according to Janeway, and a fourth protester was burned by the exhaust from the motorcycle.
Janeway said they spoke with police and want to press charges for the incident.
“I don’t believe that this behavior should be allowed to continue,” Janeway said.
In a longer version of the video circulating on Facebook, the confrontation appears to start when Yaeger tried to get through an opening between cars that were blocking access to the Capitol Square.
In its post, @bipocatwisco said the cars were there to prevent protesters from being run over. Janeway said the incident happened as the Friday demonstrations were winding down around 2:30 p.m.
In the video, Yaeger starts to argue with protesters standing by the gaps in the cars.
“I can’t fit through there,” Yaeger can be heard saying.
Protesters repeatedly tell him to “back up” and started chanting. They were not blocking the area behind Yaeger’s motorcycle.
Yaeger tells protesters that they are “(expletive) pathetic,” and then drives through the group. Once through, he swears at them again and calls one a “sexy woman.”
“This is my square,” Yaeger can be heard yelling while revving his motorcycle. He then drives away.
The Instagram account, which shares experiences of people of color on UW-Madison’s campus, is asking its followers to contact the university to express their concerns over the incident.
“A man that is willing to run through protesters should not have access or a position of leadership in any situation,” the group said.
