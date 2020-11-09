UW-Madison investigating after video shows employee on motorcycle drive through group of protesters

UW-Madison is investigating after an employee was seen in a video posted on social media driving his motorcycle through a group of protesters Friday on Capitol Square, the day supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-protesters clashed on the square.

One of the counter-protesters said at least three from the group were hit, with injuries including bruising, pulled tendons and a burn from the exhaust pipe. One had his foot run over.

UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone confirmed that the motorcyclist seen in the video is Rich Yaeger, senior power plant operator at the university.

“UW-Madison is investigating this incident and will take appropriate action when the investigation is complete,” McGlone said “We won’t have further comment until the investigation is done.”

Yaeger said in a Facebook messenger conversation that he was being slandered, but would not respond when repeatedly asked which allegations against him he disputes. He declined several opportunities to provide further comment by phone, email or text, insisting instead on a face-to-face meeting with a Wisconsin State Journal reporter, which could not be accommodated for deadline reasons.