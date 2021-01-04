‘They played with our lives’: How one Wisconsin prison failed to contain a COVID-19 outbreak

The same guard said he himself came into work while questioning whether he was sick after working marathon shifts.

“I don’t know how to word this without sounding terrible, but with how much people have been working, there were days when I came in, and I felt run down, exhausted. I worked 12-hour shifts every day, or 16-hour shifts,” he said. “So you kind of weigh it out. Am I run down and exhausted from all the hours I’m working? Or am I sick?”

All three staff said they continued to work after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and were not notified by prison leaders. Infected employees sent out mass emails saying they tested positive.

“I know for a fact there were people on my shift that I worked directly with, and who relieved me on other shifts who tested positive,” one guard said. “The only reason I knew was because they told me.”

When asked why contact tracing was not happening, Beard said leadership at Kettle Moraine had initially contacted each staff member about a potential exposure, but when the outbreak grew “all staff were notified to assume potential exposure.”

Hope still