Prosecution: Caught in web of lies, Chandler Halderson killed parents

"Don't assume anything. Assumption is the mother of all mistakes," she said. "Look for what's missing. Look for alternate explanations."

Dorl said the state's witnesses and evidence would not be "hotly contested" by the defense and that it's not possible to know how Bart and Krista Halderson might have responded to Chandler's lies. She also made clear that, at the end of the trial, defense attorneys could stand before the jury conceding that the state did convict Chandler of some crimes, but not murder.

Missing persons report

Brown said Chandler went to the Dane County Sheriff's Office on July 7 with an unlikely and sometimes shifting story, telling deputies his parents had been picked up early on the morning of July 2 by an unknown couple for a trip to the family cabin in Langlade County, about three hours away.

Chandler said they took a number of tools, including a hatchet and gas cans to fill up a chainsaw, Brown and witnesses said Tuesday, as well as an unusually large amount of alcohol and several thousand dollars in cash.