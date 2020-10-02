Police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial Madison woman was attacked

Very little of the public parts of Downtown are hidden from dozens of city-owned cameras and other private surveillance cameras police have access to.

Wahl said the department is not recommending Bernstein be charged with obstructing an officer, which can apply in cases in which a person makes a false police report. The U.S. Attorney's office was not immediately available for comment, but Wahl said he doubted it would pursue charges against Bernstein either.

"We were unable to corroborate (Bernstein's story), but we are not speculating on what did and did not happen," he said.

He said there is a difference between actively trying to deceive law enforcement and law enforcement not being able to corroborate a report of a crime, and he said Bernstein and her family have cooperated with investigators throughout the investigation.

"She has not offered any alternative explanation" of what happened to her, said Wahl, and he confirmed that the injuries she suffered are consistent with burns.

Bernstein said the attack happened at around 1 a.m., or about 20 minutes after a group of people threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the City-County Building in the Downtown, starting a small fire.