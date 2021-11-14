Missing 13-year-old Mazomanie dog returned safely after police nab cat burglar

A dog that went missing Friday from a Mazomanie home has been returned safely after police arrested a woman suspected of stealing him.
Jackson, a 13-year-old German short haired pointer, was reported missing from a residence on Wall Court some time between 6 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no signs of forced entry and nothing else missing from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Saturday, a deputy received a call from someone claiming to have Jackson. The deputy responded to the caller’s residence early Sunday morning and found the dog, who was returned to his family.
The woman, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a domestic animal.
Photos: The restoration of the 1385 steam locomotive
Locomotive Restoration
Steve Roudebush takes a break from work on a 1907 steam locomotive at SPEC Machine in Middleton, Wis. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Since 2013, the 1907 engine from Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom has been undergoing a more than $2 million restoration. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Locomotive Restoration
Welded notations from work done in 1927 to a 1907 steam locomotive are seen on a component of the engine at SPEC Machine in Middleton, Wis. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Since 2013, the 1907 engine from Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom has been undergoing a more than $2 million restoration. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Locomotive Restoration
Identification plates for the 1385 steam locomotive are closer to being reinstalled. Restoration work on the locomotive could be completed in 2023.
Locomotive Restoration
A caliper and blueprints from a 1907 steam locomotive share a workbench at SPEC Machine north of Middleton. About 25% of the locomotive has received new parts machined to the original specifications.
Locomotive Restoration
Steve Roudebush works on the underside of a 1907 steam locomotive at SPEC Machine north of Middleton on Thursday. Since 2013, the 1907 engine from the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom has been undergoing what is expected to be a $2 million restoration.
Locomotive Restoration
Steve Roudebush views a 1907 steam locomotive at SPEC Machine in Middleton, Wis. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Since 2013, the 1907 engine from Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom has been undergoing a more than $2 million restoration. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Train project
A bell from a 1907 steam locomotive awaits reinstallation at SPEC Machine north of Middleton.
Locomotive Restoration
Steve Roudebush works on a 1907 steam locomotive at SPEC Machine in Middleton, Wis. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Since 2013, the 1907 engine from Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom has been undergoing a more than $2 million restoration. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Locomotive Restoration
Parts from a 1907 steam locomotive fill storage shelves at SPEC Machine.
Locomotive Restoration
Tyler Roudebush emerges from the firebox at the back of the 1385 steam locomotive that is undergoing a multi-year restoration at SPEC Machine north of Middleton. Roudebush had crawled into the locomotive to help install rocker grates in the bottom of the firebox.
Locomotive Restoration
Steve Roudebush has been working on the 1385 steam locomotive since 2013 and is hoping to complete the $2 million project in the next year or so. He even built an addition onto his machine shop to accommodate the 180,000-pound locomotive that had stints pulling the Great Circus Train.
Locomotive Restoration
Tyler Roudebush, left, works on the underside of a 1907 steam locomotive at SPEC Machine. Roudebush has spent eight of his 31 years helping his father restore the massive locomotive.
Locomotive Restoration
Reference materials for a locomotive restoration project share shelf space at SPEC Machine in Middleton, Wis. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Since 2013, a 1907 engine from Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom has been undergoing a more than $2 million restoration. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
