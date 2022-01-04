Man severely injured in logging accident in Vernon County, authorities say

A man was severely injured in a logging accident in Vernon County on Monday afternoon, authorities reported.
At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a logging accident on private property at Highway D and McDaniel Road in the town of Clinton, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.
Alvin E. Miller, 41, of rural Cashton, was logging with two other Amish people and cutting down a tree when part of the tree fell and struck his upper body. One person went for help, while the other stayed with Miller, Spears said.
Due to the terrain and snow, emergency responders used four-wheel drive trucks and UTVs in rescuing Miller, who was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with severe body injuries he is expected to fully recover from, Spears said.