Man pepper sprays Madison bus driver after arguing about entry door, police say

Madison police are looking for a man who police said pepper sprayed a Madison Metro Transit bus driver after arguing with the driver about not being allowed to enter through the front bus door Thursday evening.
The man was upset that the bus driver let another man in a wheelchair board the bus through the front door around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Commercial Ave., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Metro Transit has made several operational changes to make riding safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, including requiring riders to board and exit using the rear doors unless they need to use the ramp at the front.
After the man in the wheelchair boarded using the ramp, the other rider complained and pepper sprayed the bus driver in the face twice, and then fled, Hartman said.
The assailant was Black, around age 50, and was wearing a beige coat, white shirt and brown shorts, Hartman said.
