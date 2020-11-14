Cop, citizen save person from locked, burning car seconds before it goes up in flames, Madison police say

An officer and a citizen saved a person from a locked and burning car seconds before it went up in flames early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
Police were dispatched just before 4 a.m. on a report of a person slumped in a car that was smoking and possibly on fire at the Walgreens in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
The arriving officer reported that smoke covered East Washington Avenue and was coming out of the hood and engine compartment of the car, Hartman said.
The doors were locked and the driver was unable to get out on their own, so the officer broke the vehicle’s window to gain entry. The officer then reached across the driver to unbuckle the seatbelt as flames started to come out of the dashboard, Hartman said.
The officer and a citizen were able to pull the driver out and away just seconds before the car became fully engulfed in flames, Hartman said.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the Madison Fire Department put the fire out, Hartman said.
