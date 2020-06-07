Art brings messages of solidarity, protest and large swaths of color to State Street

Working with the Central Business Improvement District, Wolf spent last week frantically organizing artists, explaining the parameters of the State Street program and rushing cans of paint to artists in need. Her phone and email have been jammed with messages as more artists and businesses have learned about the program that pays artists a $250 stipend for each piece. Officials are asking people not to contact business owners and not to paint without approval. Instead, they should reach out to Wolf or the BID since they’ve created a database of those merchants seeking art.

This program was designed to give working artists a commission, showcase their work and provide funding during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The problem is, a lot of the artists we’re trying to give an opportunity to have day jobs,” Wolf said. “So what competition is it for people who can afford to do this for free and afford their own paints. I need people who want to help bring water or prime a wall. Not people who want to take over the spaces from people who’ve never been expressed in Madison. There’s a dozen artists here who have never had a public art opportunity. This means so much to their lives.”