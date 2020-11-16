A rural Jefferson County castle is on its way to completion

For Owens and Elliott, this isn’t just a fixer-upper. They’re also trying to honor the wishes of Dale and Terri Roznik, who started building the house in 2008. However, the couple never moved in or completed the project because Dale died unexpectedly in 2011. The home, at one point assessed at $986,000 by the town of Farmington, ultimately went into foreclosure. Owens and Elliott bought the place for under $500,000 after more than a year of negotiations, letdowns and other potential buyers making bids but backing out.

‘Living a dream’

“It was a lot of tears and a lot of anger. I had done so much legwork ahead of time (and learned) just everything about this place because I fell in love with it instantly,” Owens said as she stood in the living room. “I’m just so thankful to (the Rozniks). It’s because of her and him and their dream that I’m now literally living a dream. I’m just so grateful.”

For now, Owens and Elliott are in constant work mode in an effort to bring life to each room of the three-story house. They’re thinking about possibly renting some of it out for small weddings or corporate events, but those plans are not yet a priority.