A lifetime of collecting goes up for auction in Columbus

“I’m thinking we’re going to have a pretty good crowd,” Frey said of the upcoming auction. “I think the diversity of the items will bring a lot of people and mid-century is really hot right now.”

Sober 14 years

Frey bought the building at 336 N. Spring St. in 2015 and spent thousands of dollars upgrading the property. He began filling the building with his collections and, despite being an alcoholic, added a bar to bring in people. He’s been sober for 14 years. Frey worked menial jobs after graduating from Columbus High School in 1988 and was often unemployed. He ultimately started his own landscaping and snow removal business and delved into a childhood fascination with all things old.

His Badger Motor Car Co., located just west of the Amtrak station and near the Columbus Antique Mall, was named after the company that built automobiles in Columbus from 1910 to 1913. One of Frey’s regrets was missing out on a chance at buying one of the cars, as only a few are believed to exist.

Frey, whose brother, Todd, builds custom horse carriages in Columbus, has never been shy of making a purchase and he became enamored with the Ibisch family, one of the city’s most industrious, who built several commercial buildings and homes in the city.