Restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants

Knowing now that McKay’s lease was ending “and giving us zero notice, it was devastating,” she said.

Suiter, 37, who was a bakery employee at the Pine Cone for the past year, said she doesn’t know whether McKay used the PPP money to pay his staff, but said he employed his son, daughter and wife full-time this past summer, when in the past they would just fill in.

She said McKay told his employees he was being audited and gave most of his servers backpay in their most recent paychecks.

“It was very, very difficult to swallow seeing the government-blaming sign he put up when he didn’t cite that as any of the many reasons he gave us,” she said.

Suiter said she wishes McKay would have gone to the owner of the Pine Cone restaurant in Johnson Creek to see if he wanted to take over the DeForest restaurant. She said McKay admitted to staff that he didn’t try to find a buyer in the community.

McKay told the Wisconsin State Journal that he is friends with the owner of the other Pine Cone, which is still operating.

The DeForest Pine Cone’s website shows that it had been in business for 49 years.