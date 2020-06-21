Tribal governments 'crippled' by lost gambling revenue during COVID-19 pandemic

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 21% of Native Americans in Wisconsin live on incomes below the federal poverty guideline — a little over $12,000 for an individual or $25,000 for a family of four — compared to 11% of the total population.

Unemployment among Native Americans is twice what it is for white residents.

“When you have those kinds of deficits in the first place and because tribal gaming is expressly intended as a matter of public policy to mitigate those problems, COVID-19 has had a disproportionately high impact on tribal communities,” said Steven Light, co-director of the Institute for the Study of Tribal Gaming Law & Policy at the University of North Dakota. “That’s not to minimize the challenges all Wisconsin residents face, but if you have pre-existing deficits, it can hit harder.”

WhiteEagle said the Ho-Chunk Nation has laid off about 70% of its more than 3,000 employees, and NIGA estimates some 200,000 Indian gambling jobs have been lost nationwide.

“There’s a point where nobody’s working,” said Stevens of the NIGA. “There’s so much unemployment that we have to look out for one another.”

The impact goes far beyond the tribes.