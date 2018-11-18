Now more than 20 years old, Monona Terrace took almost 60 years to move from conception to making. It was originally designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1938. He created eight different renditions of the design, completing his final drawing of Monona Terrace in 1959. His apprentice, Anthony Putnam, took over the project when it was finally built, opening in July 1997. A museum-style shop was created and opened at that time to serve visitors and community, and to connect them with Monona Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin and Frank Lloyd Wright.
The Monona Terrace Gift Shop offers a wide variety of Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired gifts as well as many other souvenirs relating to Wisconsin, Madison and Monona Terrace. The unique collection includes many choices — from home décor to jewelry and kids items. This year a Madison Skyline Ladies T-shirt is featured, exclusive to the gift shop. The shop is also carrying new Wisconsin Supper Club T-shirts and Wisconsin Bike Trail T-shirts by Jeremiah Logemann.
Gift Shop manager Lisa Sparks and her staff of seven are committed to quality and service to visitors and community. They take great pride in Monona Terrace’s accomplishments and strive to adhere to the standards of the location’s many achievements. In September 2015, Monona Terrace was certified as a “green building” at the Gold Level by the U.S. Green Building Council’s prestigious LEED Program. Also in 2015, Monona Terrace was awarded the Wisconsin Forward Award at the Mastery Level of Performance Excellence Recognition, which illustrates the building’s consistent obsession with improvement.
The Gift Shop will be open for its annual holiday sale Nov. 24 through Dec. 23. Everything in the shop will be 20 percent to 50 percent off. Some restrictions apply; see store for details. Building tours will start in the Gift Shop beginning at 1 p.m. every Friday through Monday at the cost of $5 per person.
The Monona Terrace Gift Shop will have extended hours Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Museum Store Sunday. Each purchase that day of more than $25 will receive a free snow globe, while supplies last.