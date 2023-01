The league's best grapplers descend on Milton High School looking to pick up steam heading into the postseason. The host Red Hawks captured last year’s championship with 372.5 points ahead of runner-up Reedsburg (246.5) and third-place Stoughton (228). Twenty-seven wrestlers enter ranked by WisconsinGrappler.com, including reigning WIAA Division 1 170-pound champion Aeoden Sinclair of Milton among seven returning state medalists.