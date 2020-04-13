Would Packers really pick a QB early in draft?

“I do remember Mike Sherman was our head coach and there were a lot of people not real thrilled about that (pick) at the time,” Gutekunst remembered. “Ted had been back (as GM) for, what, three months? Something like that.

“If you really look back at that, Brett Favre is your quarterback, the coaching staff had been here, and Ted was (just) coming in. To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later? That stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do, and he did it. That’s always stuck with me.”

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season and unlike his predecessor, Rodgers hasn’t hemmed and hawed about possibly retiring the way Favre did annually. But, Rodgers seems to have prepared himself for the possibility of Gutekunst using a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on his position, even with the team coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and with holes elsewhere needing to be filled.