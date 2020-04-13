Would Packers really pick a QB early in draft?

To hear Gutekunst tell it … yes.
Rodgers (above) finished his first season in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense having completed 353 of 569 passes (62.0 percent) for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns, four interceptions and 36 sacks for a passer rating of 95.4 — the third-lowest single-season passer rating of his career. Only his 93.8 rating in 2008, his first year as the starter, and his 92.7 rating in 2015 were lower.
Asked during a Q&A session with beat writers before leaving for the annual NFL combine in February if he thought it was too early to consider picking Rodgers’ successor, Gutekunst replied, “Obviously he’s still playing at an elite level. But for me, I was raised (in scouting) by Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson. If there’s a quarterback we think can play, that’s a starter in the National Football League, we’ll never pass that up.
“But I’m really glad ‘12’ is back there, again really excited to see what he can do in Year 2. I know Matt talks a lot about Matt Ryan (in Atlanta) and what he did in Year 2, the comparatives there. Obviously, Aaron has played at an elite level for a long time. Seeing what (Rodgers) did in Year 1 with Matt, I’m just really excited where the offense and he can go.”
Gutekunst, who was the Packers’ southeast area scout when Thompson picked Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft despite having Brett Favre in the middle of a Pro Football Hall of Fame career, said he isn’t worried about how Rodgers would react to him taking a quarterback. That said, Gutekunst did call Thompson’s decision “courageous” because not everyone was on board with the pick.
“I do remember Mike Sherman was our head coach and there were a lot of people not real thrilled about that (pick) at the time,” Gutekunst remembered. “Ted had been back (as GM) for, what, three months? Something like that.
“If you really look back at that, Brett Favre is your quarterback, the coaching staff had been here, and Ted was (just) coming in. To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later? That stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do, and he did it. That’s always stuck with me.”
Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season and unlike his predecessor, Rodgers hasn’t hemmed and hawed about possibly retiring the way Favre did annually. But, Rodgers seems to have prepared himself for the possibility of Gutekunst using a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on his position, even with the team coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and with holes elsewhere needing to be filled.
“Look, I’m realistic; I know where we’re at as an organization and where I’m at in my career,” Rodgers said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this offseason. “I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out any time soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my play.
“We’ve drafted guys over the years. My first year starting we drafted two quarterbacks in 2008. We’ve drafted various guys over the years. I understand the business and the nature of it. I’d obviously love to bring guys in that are going to be able to play and compete right away. I understand it’s a business. I wouldn’t have a problem.”
