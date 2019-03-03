Employees at Madison-area firms – 11,315 strong – had their say in a survey that determined the Wisconsin State Journal’s inaugural Top Workplaces rankings for 2019.
When those employees spoke, they articulated what makes their workplaces special: supportive bosses, superior benefits, a culture of appreciation and respect, strong communication, a healthy work-life balance and more.
The results identify companies that care about their employees and that deploy innovative ways of fashioning workplaces, conveying their missions, encouraging high performance and valuing their teams.
“Top Workplaces strives to identify and recognize Madison-area employers who provide engaging workplaces that invest in their employees and encourage them to thrive and grow,” said Tom Wiley, publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal. “They build strong corporate cultures that help them recruit and retain talented employees.”
The project is the result of a partnership between the Wisconsin State Journal and Energage, an Exton, Pa.-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm. The rankings are based on scientifically sound employee feedback at participating organizations.
“Leaders of Top Workplaces see the competitive advantage of creating a workplace culture where employees are highly engaged. And they make culture a strategic priority, day in and day out,” according to Doug Claffey, chief executive officer at Energage.
Energage has Top Workplaces programs in 50 media markets, among them Washington, D.C., Houston, Detroit, San Diego, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Des Moines and New Orleans. In 2018, the firm surveyed more than 2.6 million employees at more than 7,500 organizations.
“We’re proud to introduce Top Workplaces, a project showcasing how some area businesses create vibrant and rewarding places to work,” said Wiley. “The fresh ideas they put into play help make them more successful and help keep the Madison-area economy strong.”