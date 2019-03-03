Companies that excel at important elements of creating Top Workplaces earned special notice from their employees as part of the 2019 rankings.
Employees’ responses in the survey determined special winners in 13 categories. Employees responded to specific survey statements, rating their employers on a seven-point scale, from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree.”
Winners of the awards for outstanding leadership are:
Paul Kundert, CEO
UW Credit Union
Employee comment: “Paul has proven to be a strong, forward-looking leader and I trust his vision for where the credit union is heading.”
Todd Hoffmaster, CEO
AkitaBox
Employee comment: “He is so enthusiastic, fun and down-to-earth. It doesn’t matter what your position is in the company, he’s happy to sit down and chat with you and answer questions or address concerns.”
Companies also earned special recognition in these categories:
Aerotek wins the Direction Award on the survey statement, “I believe this company is going in the right direction.” One Aerotek employee said: “I like how we are a large company with a small company feel. We are continuing to specialize and become better as a company.”
CI Pediatric Therapy Centers wins the Managers Award, for responses to the statements, “My manager helps me learn and grow. My manager makes it easier to do my job well. My manager cares about my concerns.” According to one employee: “My supervisor is very supportive and always maintains open lines of communication via email or in person. We have scheduled meetings for feedback and growth.”
Epic wins the New Ideas Award, with employees responding to the statement, “New ideas are encouraged at this company.” As part of the survey, one employee observed, “Epic has a culture of brainstorming and bouncing ideas off each other to get to the best possible option.”
PerBlue wins the Doers Award, with employees responding favorably to the statement, “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.” An employee noted the firm’s “work hard, play hard” approach and management’s soliciting of feedback and acting on suggestions.
Brightstar Care wins the Meaningfulness Award for responses to the statement, “My job makes me feel like I’m part of something meaningful.” One employee said, “I love my job and how what I do impacts others.”
Kwik Trip Inc. win the Values Award for responses to the statement, “This company operates by strong values.” Says one employee, “Everyone lives the values, starting with our top leads.”
Oregon Community Bank wins the Clued-In Management Award, for responses to the statement, “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.” One employee observed, “Managers have an open-door policy, which encourages you to address any concerns.”
Widen Enterprises Inc. wins the Communication Award, for responses to the statement, “I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company. An employee remarked, “We are growing globally and every week we have an entire org stand-up that discusses our current and future initiatives.”
Propeller Health wins the Appreciation Award for responses to the statement, “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.” One employee commented, “I get to work with tools and processes that are interesting to me, and people who appreciate what I bring to the table.”
Palmer Johnson Power Systems wins the Work-Life Flexibility Award for responses to the statement, “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.” As one employee said, “The chief is very understanding about schedules, and has let me take a sudden day off in order to take care of personal matters.”
JP Cullen wins the Training Award for responses to the statement, “I get the formal training I want for my career.” One employee responded, “Most all computer program training that our IT and BIM departments do are also very informative and useful.”
Hiebing wins the Benefits Award for responses to the statement, “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.” An employee responded, “The health insurance is very generous.”