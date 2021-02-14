WOLVERINES (13-1, 8-1)

Coach: Juwan Howard, 32-13 in his second season at Michigan.
Player to watch: Senior forward Isaiah Livers (above) is shooting 44.6% from 3-point range this season. He went 3 of 5 in the Wolverines’ 77-54 win over UW on Jan. 12.
Coach: Juwan Howard, 32-13 in his second season at Michigan.
Player to watch: Senior forward Isaiah Livers (above) is shooting 44.6% from 3-point range this season. He went 3 of 5 in the Wolverines’ 77-54 win over UW on Jan. 12.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.