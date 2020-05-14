You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wisconsin's patchwork of stay-at-home orders by county
topical alert top story

Wisconsin's patchwork of stay-at-home orders by county

Wisconsin cities and counties were scrambling Thursday to decide whether to issue local stay-at-home orders after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide order that had closed down many businesses to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what we know so far:

Adams County

No order yet. Plans to issue order later Thursday, possibly in coordination with other counties that cover Wisconsin Dells.

Ashland County

No order.

Brown County

Order issued.

Crawford County

No order, but planning to issue guidance for opening safely.

Dane County

Order issued.

Dunn County

No order anticipated; further guidelines later today.

Eau Claire County

No order. "In the meantime, in the interests of preventing spread of COVID-19, we respectfully request that Eau Claire County residents voluntarily continue to follow safe social distancing practices." Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department

Grant County

Undecided. Consulting with legal counsel.

Jefferson County

"It's being worked on," according to a secretary for the health officer.

La Crosse County

No order. Keep observing safety guidelines.

Milwaukee County

City and suburban municipalities have issued orders.

Ozaukee County

No order. "If you choose to reopen your business, you are not in violation of Safer at Home or orders issued by the health department. At this time, the health department has not issued any additional orders, but is working with county leaders to identify appropriate next steps."

Racine County

Order only issued in the city of Racine.

Richland County

No order. County doesn't see immediate need.

Rock County

Order issued.

Sauk County

No order issued yet, but county meets tonight.

Vernon County

No order. "We do not need an order to know what to do. We should know what is required to do the right thing. We need to protect ourselves, our economy and our community by changing our behavior."

Vilas County

No order. "Vilas County Government has issued a Declaration to Re-open Businesses. The effective date is 12:00 a.m. tomorrow morning (Thursday, May 14, 2020). It is the responsibility of the business owner to make sure that any state and local licenses that are held are valid to open at this time. Additionally, confirm that your insurance coverage, i.e. liability, fire, etc., will be valid if you choose to open."

Walworth County

No order. "In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Safer at Home Order, effective immediately, businesses can open and people can travel and gather in large groups. Walworth County’s Division of Public Health will not be issuing orders that replace Safer at Home at this time."

Washington County

No order. "If you choose to reopen your business, you are not in violation of Safer at Home or orders issued by the health department. At this time, the health department has not issued any additional orders, but is working with county leaders to identify appropriate next steps."

Waukesha County

No order.

Waushara County

No order.

Winnebago County

Asking for voluntary compliance with stay-at-home order. "At this time, we are asking everyone to voluntarily comply with Safer at Home; we are working on a local response in regards to the decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court yesterday. Please stay tuned for further information."

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics