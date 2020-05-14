Wisconsin's patchwork of stay-at-home orders by county

Sauk County

No order issued yet, but county meets tonight.

Vernon County

No order. "We do not need an order to know what to do. We should know what is required to do the right thing. We need to protect ourselves, our economy and our community by changing our behavior."

Vilas County

No order. "Vilas County Government has issued a Declaration to Re-open Businesses. The effective date is 12:00 a.m. tomorrow morning (Thursday, May 14, 2020). It is the responsibility of the business owner to make sure that any state and local licenses that are held are valid to open at this time. Additionally, confirm that your insurance coverage, i.e. liability, fire, etc., will be valid if you choose to open."

Walworth County