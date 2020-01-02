Big picture: The Badgers were 5-5 without Micah Potter and are 3-0 since the junior forward became eligible. He had minimal impact in the most important game during that stretch — a 68-48 win at Tennessee — but Potter’s presence in the rotation gives Gard more options and should help keep Reuvers fresh. If the Badgers are going to finish above .500 in the Big Ten, they’re going to need to find a way to be more consistently efficient on offense.