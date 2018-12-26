Record: 10-2, 2-0 Big Ten.
Remaining non-conference game: at Western Kentucky on Saturday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Senior center Ethan Happ (19.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 5.0 apg) and sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice (15.9 ppg).
The good: Happ is playing at an All-American level and Trice has improved dramatically after missing much of last season with a foot injury. They form a dynamic 1-2 punch on a team ranked in the top 20 nationally in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom.
The bad: Happ’s free throw shooting (51.0 percent) is still a concern, though he’s made 11 of his last 15 attempts over two games. And it would take some of the pressure off Happ and Trice if Brad Davison – or perhaps sophomore forward Nate Reuvers – emerges as a consistent No. 3 scorer.