Ethan Happ - UW VS. Rutgers
Wisconsin center Ethan Happ is averaging 19.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists through the first 12 games of his senior season. 

Record: 10-2, 2-0 Big Ten.

Remaining non-conference game: at Western Kentucky on Saturday.

All-Big Ten candidates: Senior center Ethan Happ (19.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 5.0 apg) and sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice (15.9 ppg).

The good: Happ is playing at an All-American level and Trice has improved dramatically after missing much of last season with a foot injury. They form a dynamic 1-2 punch on a team ranked in the top 20 nationally in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

The bad: Happ’s free throw shooting (51.0 percent) is still a concern, though he’s made 11 of his last 15 attempts over two games. And it would take some of the pressure off Happ and Trice if Brad Davison – or perhaps sophomore forward Nate Reuvers – emerges as a consistent No. 3 scorer.

