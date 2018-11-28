Location: Madison.
Enrollment (undergrad): 30,360.
Record: 22-6 overall, 15-5 Big Ten (T-3rd).
Coach: Kelly Sheffield (430-147 18th year overall; 157-41 6th year at UW).
NCAA RPI: 6.
Players to watch: Dana Rettke, 6-8, Soph., MB (3.72 kills/set; .422 attack pct., 2nd in nation; 1.54 blocks/set, 7th in nation); Madison Duello, 6-3, Redshirt Jr., Opp (2.80 kills/set; .301 attack pct.); Grace Loberg, 6-3, Soph., OH (2.71 kills/set; 2.43 digs/set); Sydney Hilley, 6-0, Soph., S (11.93 assists/set, 5th in nation; 2.32 digs/set).
Thursday’s match: vs. UW-Green Bay, 7:30 p.m.