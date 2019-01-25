Greg Gard

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard has guided the Badgers to a 13-6 record, including a 5-3 mark in Big Ten play, entering Saturday's game against Northwestern. 

When: 1:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: BTN

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.

