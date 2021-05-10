 Skip to main content
WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS
WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS

Class A (Advanced)

League: High-A Central

Location: Grand Chute, Wis.

Stadium: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

Affiliated with the Brewers since 2009, the Timber Rattlers have a long history in Appleton, dating back to their inception as the Fox Cities Foxes of the Three-I League in 1958. After spending their first two seasons as a Class B affiliate of the Washington Senators, the Foxes paired up with the Baltimore Orioles in 1960, with future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver leading the team to its first championship.

In 1966, the team began a 20-year association with the Chicago White Sox. The Kansas City Royals (1987-1992) and Seattle Mariners (1993-2008) followed, with the franchise rebranding itself as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and moving from Goodland Field to its current home in 1994.

Manager: Matt Erickson

Garrett Mitchell

Player to watch: OF Garrett Mitchell (above)

Milwaukee's first-round pick in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft, Mitchell put on quite a display during spring training when he batted .367 (11-for-30) with a home run, six RBIs and a .973 OPS.

He continued to impress with the Timber Rattlers, going 3-for-7 with a pair of walks and two stolen bases while making a number of impressive defensive plays before suffering a leg injury that sidelined him over the weekend.

Mitchell is expected to return to action this week.

