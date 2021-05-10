Class A (Advanced)
League: High-A Central
Location: Grand Chute, Wis.
Stadium: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
Affiliated with the Brewers since 2009, the Timber Rattlers have a long history in Appleton, dating back to their inception as the Fox Cities Foxes of the Three-I League in 1958. After spending their first two seasons as a Class B affiliate of the Washington Senators, the Foxes paired up with the Baltimore Orioles in 1960, with future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver leading the team to its first championship.
In 1966, the team began a 20-year association with the Chicago White Sox. The Kansas City Royals (1987-1992) and Seattle Mariners (1993-2008) followed, with the franchise rebranding itself as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and moving from Goodland Field to its current home in 1994.
Manager: Matt Erickson
Player to watch: OF Garrett Mitchell (above)
Milwaukee's first-round pick in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft, Mitchell put on quite a display during spring training when he batted .367 (11-for-30) with a home run, six RBIs and a .973 OPS.