WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS

Class A (Advanced)

Affiliated with the Brewers since 2009, the Timber Rattlers have a long history in Appleton, dating back to their inception as the Fox Cities Foxes of the Three-I League in 1958. After spending their first two seasons as a Class B affiliate of the Washington Senators, the Foxes paired up with the Baltimore Orioles in 1960, with future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver leading the team to its first championship.