Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol Saturday to demand that Gov. Tony Evers' initial budget proposal, which included increased spending for Wisconsin's public schools, be approved.

Save my school Ayla McKittrick, 7, a first-grader at Schenk Elementary School, joins her parents in chanting calls for action at Saturday's rally at the stat…

Evers' proposal calls for an overall state investment of more than $2.64 billion for public schools. It would provide per pupil revenue limit increases of $350 in fiscal year 2023-24 and an additional $650 in fiscal year 2024-25, the largest per pupil adjustments since the imposition of revenue limits in the 1993-1994 budget.

In January, the state budget surplus was projected to reach $7 billion by July, the largest surplus in Wisconsin history. Since then, Evers has been at odds with the Republican-controlled Legislature about how much money they have to work with and what to do with it.

Meanwhile, many of the state's students and educators are growing impatient.

Youth Empowered in the Struggle Karena Clark, a student at Milwaukee's Riverside University High School and a member of Youth Empowered in the Struggle, the youth branch of V…

"We're demanding the money the governor is sitting on be spent on me and on all Milwaukee public students, and we want to make sure that not only Milwaukee Public Schools are fully funded, but every public school in Wisconsin is fully funded," said Karina Clark, a junior at Milwaukee's Riverside University High School and a member of Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES), the youth branch of Voces De La Frontera.

Alondra Garcia has been a teacher for four years, but says she's been an educator since her own high school days, tutoring. She's a second-grade bilingual teacher in Milwaukee, where she says in her time in her position, budget issues have gone from bad to worse.

Organizing Alondra Garcia, right, paints a sign bearing the words "standing tough for our public schools." Garcia is a bilingual second-grade teacher at …

Between inflation and budget limitations, Garcia says her annual out-of-pocket expenditures for supplies she needs in her day-to-day lessons are typically in the hundreds.

"Every year, it's constantly trying to figure out how much money am I going to spend this semester, the second semester," said Garcia, whose annual salary is $42,000. "It should be coming from the school budget, from the state budget."

She said classroom supplies for creative projects, such as crayons and markers, are some of the most common things she and her colleagues find themselves having to pay for.

"Every year, I see teachers struggling to get simple supplies for their children," Garcia said.

'Our children are in crisis' Wisconsin's 2023 Teacher of the Year Sarah Kopplin took words from one of her seventh-grade students with her to the podium at Saturday's rall…

Wisconsin's 2023 Teacher of the Year Sarah Kopplin echoed Garcia's concerns, addressing the crowd gathered around the steps to the Capitol with calls to action.

"Our kids need this budget to pass. I would argue that the future health of our democracy depends on it," said Kopplin. "I'm a history teacher, so I'm going to remind some of our legislators of an important history lesson: Even before our statehood, in 1846 public tax dollars were committed to funding public schools, because those people valued having children who would be prepared as citizens and community leaders ... maybe some of our lawmakers should come back to class."

Representatives of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.