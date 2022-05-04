Wisconsin State Journal staff

Departmental contact information
- Business, wsjmoney@madison.com
- Celebrations (graduations, anniversaries, wedding announcements, engagements and more), 608-252-6200 or celebrations@madison.com
- City Desk (news tips), 608-252-6120, wsjcity@madison.com
- Customer Service (newspaper delivery, vacation holds, e-edition), 800-362-8333, cscsubscribercontacts@bhmginc.com
- Features, features@madison.com
- Legal notices, 608-791-8234, legalmni@madison.com
- Opinion (editorials, letters to the editor), 608-252-6110, wsjopine@madison.com
- Photography, 608-252-6150, wsjphoto@madison.com
- Sports, 608-252-6170, wsjsports@madison.com
- Mailing address: 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713
People are also reading…
Newsroom staff
- Aase, Stuart, copy editor, 608-252-6161, saase@madison.com
- Adams, Barry, business and regional reporter, 608-252-6148, badams@madison.com
- Arnold, Amber, photographer, 608-252-6154, aarnold@madison.com
- Bartholomew, Colten, UW football reporter, 608-252-6174, cbartholomew@madison.com
- Beyer, Elizabeth K-12 education reporter, 608-252-6126, ebeyer@madison.com
- Brinkman, Phil, city editor, 608-252-6153, pbrinkman@madison.com
- Brown, Jacob, copy editor, 608-252-6161, jbrown@madison.com
- Cullen, Sandy, night city editor, 608-252-6137, scullen@madison.com
- DeFour, Matthew, assistant city editor, 608-252-6144, mdefour@madison.com
- Doyle, Chris, sports digital producer, 608-252-6173, cdoyle@madison.com
- Hamer, Emily, general assignment reporter, 252-6149, ehamer@madison.com
- Hands, Phil, editorial cartoonist, letters editor, 608-252-6123, phands@madison.com
- Hart, John, photographer, 608-252-6158, jhart@madison.com
- Heidemann, Emilie, business reporter, 608-252-6143, eheidemann@madison.com
- Hubbuch, Chris, data reporter, 608-252-6146, chubbuch@madison.com
- Kalk Derby, Samara, features/general assignment reporter, 608-252-6439 skalk@madison.com
- Lecker, Kelly, executive editor, 608-252-6104, klecker@madison.com
- Milfred, Scott, editorial page editor, 608-252-6110, smilfred@madison.com
- Mosiman, Dean, metro reporter, 608-252-6141 or 608-252-6128, dmosiman@madison.com
- Polzin, Jim, UW men's basketball reporter, 608-252-6473, jpolzin@madison.com
- Pynnonen, Mark, sports copy assistant, 608-252-6175, wsjsport@madison.com
- Rickert, Chris, urban affairs reporter and SOS columnist, 608-252-6198, crickert@madison.com
- Richgels, Jeff, online reporter/producer, 608-252-6449, jrichgels@madison.com
- Robinson, Lucas, general assignment reporter, 608-252-6186, lrobinson@madison.com
- Schmidt, Mitchell, state government reporter, 608-252-6122, mschmidt@madison.com
- Schnable, Abby, UW basketball reporter, 608-252-6166, aschnable@madison.com
- Southmayd, Reed, assistant sports editor, 608-252-6076, rsouthmayd@madison.com
- Thomas, Howard, sports copy editor, 608-252-6165, hthomas@madison.com
- Treleven, Ed, courts reporter, 608-252-6134 and 608-257-2704, etreleven@madison.com
- Wahlberg, David, health/medical reporter, 608-252-6125, dwahlberg@madison.com
- Wehrs, Marc, copy editor, 608-252-6161, mwehrs@madison.com
- White, Christopher, publisher, chris.white@lee.net
- Wolf, Kayla, photographer, 608-252-6151, kwolf@madison.com
- Worland, Gayle, arts and culture reporter, 608-252-6188, gworland@madison.com
- Wroge, Logan, general assignment reporter, 608-608-252-6136, lwroge@madison.com
- Zizzo, Nick, sports copy editor, 608-252-6167, nzizzo@madison.com