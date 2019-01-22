Wisconsin State Journal Circulation Department
With a strong winter storm forecast for our delivery area, our carriers may not be able to safely deliver your Wednesday paper at the usual time.
We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.
To access the Wisconsin State Journal e-Edition, simply click on the link listed below:
http://madisonstatejournal.wi.newsmemory.com/
Please contact our customer service department at 1-800-362-8333 if you do not receive your paper by Thursday.
