Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY... .AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND DRIZZLE MIXED AT TIMES WITH LIGHT SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATE THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THE LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND DRIZZLE WILL GRADUALLY CHANGE OVER TO LIGHT SNOW LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. PERIODS OF SNOW, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES, IS THEN EXPECTED FOR MOST OF TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP TODAY AND CONTINUE INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND DRIZZLE TRANSITIONING TO SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 9 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE TENTH INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...NOW UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE TODAY AND MORNING COMMUTE WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&