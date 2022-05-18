Wisconsin State Journal e-Edition is not available at this time. Our vendor is currently working on the issue. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Wisconsin State Journal E-Edition delayed
Dane County is one of 38 counties with medium levels, for which people at high risk for complications are encouraged to ask their doctors if they should wear masks.
The Board of Regents unanimously selected Mnookin, law school dean at the University of California Los Angeles, to be UW-Madison's 30th chancellor. Mnookin's appointment will take effect Aug. 4.
A player with ties to the state announced his commitment to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Tuesday.
County crews built a bridge of stones to help a tow truck drive into the river and pull out the excavator.
One of Madison's favorite neighborhood bars has a lot to offer in terms of food.
Didion Milling was charged with federal crimes Thursday for knowingly engaging in years of safety violations that resulted in the killing of five workers in a dust explosion in 2017.
Ex-Sen. Kevin Shibilski admits he failed to pay employee withholdings at his companies to the IRS.
“They’re not doing much of anything," former Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said about the NCAA's guidance on NIL and boosters' involvement in recruiting. Here's what he had to say during a radio appearance Wednesday.
As Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox wrote in their May 1 column, “Schools need love and consequences”: “The antisocial behaviors will ramp up a…
Will Janssen and Diane Dangerfield helped build a program where students feel at home and music "is this trendy thing."