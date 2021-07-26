Wisconsin Republican promises Arizona-style 'forensic' election audit

There are almost no documented cases of election fraud in Wisconsin.

Two people have been charged with election fraud, out of more than 3 million votes cast in the state, and prosecutors are still reviewing a handful of other cases that were among 27 forwarded to them by election officials. Similarly, very few potential voter fraud cases have been identified in Arizona where the partisan review envisioned by Brandtjen was done.

Brandtjen repeated concerns raised by Trump and his allies about absentee voting by people who indicated they were "indefinitely confined," which under state law meant they did not have to show a photo ID to obtain their ballot, and about election officials filling in missing address information on some of the envelopes that contained absentee ballots. That practice was done for prior elections under guidance from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

She also raised concerns about how ballot-counting machines work, a longtime GOP talking point. Random audits required under state law, that Republicans pushed for, have not shown any significant issues with the operation of ballot-counting machines in Wisconsin.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.