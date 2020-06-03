Wisconsin: How do you replace Jonathan Taylor?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Notice this question isn’t, “Who replaces Jonathan Taylor?” because it’s not going to be a one-man job.

Backfield options on the roster already include Garrett Groshek, Nakia Watson, Julius Davis and Isaac Guerendo. Add in four-star tailback Jalen Berger from the 2020 recruiting class and the Badgers have a stable of backs that could cobble together the 2,500-3,000 total yards rushing the program is accustomed to.

A running-back-by-committee approach has worked for UW before, like in 2015’s 10-win season in which no player eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing but the team had nearly 2,000 total.

However, the home-run threat Taylor provided on a play-to-play basis hasn’t been shown by anyone in that running back group. So creating explosive plays in the passing game may be required in order to match the offensive output of 2019.

Depth behind the top duo of receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor is a question mark, so more responsibility may fall to quarterback Jack Coan to elevate new players to make plays in the passing game.

