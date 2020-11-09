Wisconsin hasn't expanded senior program to cover vaccines

Palm, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, has emerged as a lightning rod for conservative criticism during the coronavirus pandemic, with some state senators saying they will vote to fire her by rejecting her confirmation.

Palm and Evers have been united in efforts to fight the pandemic, including the statewide mask mandate and attempts blocked by courts to limit capacity in bars and restaurants and the "safer at home" order that closed many businesses early in the outbreak.

A coronavirus aid bill that the Legislature passed with near-unanimous support in April, and that Evers signed into law, included a provision to expand the SeniorCare program to cover existing recommended vaccinations as well as any COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

The department should have acted more quickly to implement the law, Nygren and Darling said.

State law required the expanded coverage for vaccinations to take effect on April 17, an attorney for the Wisconsin Legislative Council, which provides legal advice to the Legislature, said in an Oct. 28 letter to Nygren.