Related to this story
Most Popular
Experts say pro-Trump lawmakers could try to overturn voters’ will and send an alternate set of electors, but the Democratic governor could block the effort
Birders have been flocking to Turville Point Conservation Park for a glimpse of a bird rare to Wisconsin that's been hanging around far out of its normal range and creating a lot of excitement in birding circles.
Isai Morocho, 16, was “a caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” his principal said.
In a 4-3 decision, the court denied immediate review of the case, leaving the door open for Trump to file his challenge in circuit court And after the court’s decision, the Trump campaign filed its case in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
The Board of Canvass will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at Monona Terrace, with a live feed for the final vote, County Clerk Scott McDonell said.
With fond memories to take away from Green Bay, nostalgic Aaron Rodgers says, ‘Hopefully, that day isn't too soon’
“If you had told that 21-year-old he'd still be sitting here at 37, I'd be pretty happy about that,” Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday.
Launched in 2016, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has collected more than 50 million photos through Snapshot Wisconsin, a citizen-science initiative to catalogue wildlife.
Isai Morocho, 16, was “a caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” his principal said.
While better than the 2019 season, this year’s totals are still below 2018, which had the highest numbers since 2013.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office was sent to the scene of the investigation.