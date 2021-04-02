Wisconsin COVID count jumps to 875

STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's COVID-19 daily case count has jumped to its highest mark since mid-February.
State health officials reported 875 confirmed cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since Feb. 12, when the figure was 938 cases.
The seven-day daily case average increased to 531. The statistic stood at less than 400 cases in mid-March.
The state Department of Health Services reported eight more deaths, including someone under age 20. The death toll now stands at 6,633, including three people 19 or younger. Almost 50 more people were hospitalized as of Friday.
State health officials had detected more-contagious variant versions of the coronavirus in 149 cases as of Thursday.
Less than a third of currently eligible Wisconsin residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Friday. A little more than 19% had completed their vaccination series. Anyone over age 16 will be eligible for a shot starting Monday.
Jan. 30, 2020: After a trip to Beijing, a Dane County resident shows up at UW Hospital's emergency room, becoming the first person in Wisconsin and 12th in the nation to test positive for a novel coronavirus gripping China.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 11, 2020: In a banner date locally and nationally, UW-Madison announces plans to temporarily suspend in-person classes and empty out dorms on the same day the viral outbreak is declared a pandemic.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
March 13, 2020: In the most drastic mitigation measure yet, Gov. Tony Evers orders all public and private schools to shutter within five days, the first of several statewide restrictions in the coming days.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
March 19, 2020: Wisconsin records the first of what would eventually become thousands of deaths in the pandemic after two men fall victim to the virus.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
March 25, 2020: In the most sweeping measure yet, Evers' "safer at home" order takes effect, which shutters "nonessential" businesses, urges residents to stay home and eventually becomes the target of Republican-led legal challenges.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
April 15, 2020: Evers signs the first and only pandemic-related legislation of the year to come out of the Republican-held state Legislature before bipartisan cooperation breaks down over an extension of the "safer at home" order.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
May 11, 2020: Free community testing for COVID-19 begins at the Alliant Energy Center.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
May 13, 2020: Along ideological lines, the Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down the "safer at home" order, limiting the Evers administration's ability to implement future statewide orders. Restrictions are put in place immediately in Dane County and other places. But elsewhere, people flood the bars.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
May 26, 2020: After more than two months of shutdowns, Dane County's "nonessential" businesses are allowed to partially reopen as local restrictions begin to slowly ease.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
July 13, 2020: A local face mask mandate by the joint city-county health department takes effect for all of Dane County. Bending to increasing public pressure, Evers later issues a statewide mask rule.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Sept. 9, 2020: As cases surge on campus, UW-Madison takes its most drastic step to preserve a semblance of a regular semester by moving all classes online and quarantining two dorms for two weeks.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Dec. 14, 2020: Ten UW Health employees are among the first in Wisconsin to get the country’s first approved vaccine as the nationwide inoculation effort gets underway.
JOHN MANIACI, UW HEALTH
Jan. 25, 2021: Joining frontline health care employees and other groups, Wisconsin residents age 65 and older become eligible for the vaccine, marking the first shift to getting the shots in the arms of the general public.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Feb. 4, 2021: An hour after Assembly Republicans vote to strike down the statewide mask mandate, Evers issues a new, identical order to maintain the protective mask rule.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 1, 2021: Dane County's victims of the pandemic are remembered and honored during a "day of remembrance" as the vaccine eligibility expands to teachers and others.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!